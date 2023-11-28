Zimbabwe court overturns top opposition member’s conviction

The Zimbabwe High Court has overturned a lower court’s conviction of Job Sikhala, the national deputy chairman of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC). He had been found guilty of obstructing the course of justice.

Mr Sikhala was in May convicted and fined $600 (£470) or six months in prison for obstructing justice for allegedly posting a video relating to last year’s killing of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist, in a Harare suburb.

Another six months were wholly suspended on the condition that he must not commit a similar offence in the ensuing five years.

Despite being exonerated by the court, Mr Sikhala remains behind bars where he has languished since his arrest in June last year because he faces additional charges including incitement to commit violence, and disorderly conduct.

The outspoken lawyer and former MP has been denied bail several times by the courts where he has been described as a habitual criminal who may offend again.

Mr Sikhala, who says he has been arrested more than 60 times, says he has never been convicted. The opposition and rights organisations say he is the victim of political persecution by the government.