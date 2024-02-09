ZIMBABWE DEPORTS FUGITIVE KAMBWILI BACK TO ZAMBIA

Chishimba Kambwili “deported” from Zimbabwe picked by Zambian authorities and deposited at Maina Soko Medical Centre

KAMBWILI ‘EJECTED’ FROM ZIMBABWE

Jailed politician, Dr. Chishimba Kabwili has been deported from Zimbabwe, days after he had crossed into that country to seek medical services.

According to Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, says Dr. Kambwili was deported yesterday at midnight and entered Zambia via Chirundu Border.

Mr. Mwiimbu, who is on a tour of North-Western Province, discloses the embattled former Minister of Information is currently admitted to Maina Soko Hospital receiving treatment he attempted to seek outside the country.

For over a week the renowned politician who is serving a six-month prison sentence for hate speech, made headlines when he allegedly left the country illegally in his quest to seek specialist medical treatment abroad.

Diamond TV