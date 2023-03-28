Zimbabwean Actor Jerome Galiao Arrested For Beating Up His Wife

A South Africa-based Zimbabwean actor, Jerome Galiao, has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife, Nerissa.

According to a Zimbabwean media, Zimeye, on Tuesday, Jerome is expected to appear in court to face a domestic violence charge.

The matter was reported at Linden Police Station under reference number CAS 280/3/2023.

His wife Nerissa demanded some privacy when contacted on the matter saying, “ I want some privacy at this time.”

According to a close source, the actor was arrested for domestic violence on Monday, and this is not his first time beating his wife saying, “Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence.

“He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today).

“You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her.”