Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa ‘s requests to attend Queen Elizabeth s funeral denied

KING CHARLES III TURNS DOWN MNANGAGWA REQUEST TO ATTEND QUEEN FUNERAL

New United Kingdom Monarch leader King Charles III has turned down a request by Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend the official funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, reports Asa Manda.

President Mnangagwa is alleged to have written to King Charles through his Aide finding out why he had not been invited for the funeral and asking if he could fly there next Monday.

But King Charles III says the restrictions on travel and other suctions to the Harare government and those connected remain in force. He informed Mnangagwa in a letter authored by King Charles III Aide that human rights abuse have continued in Zimbabwe the reason for the suctions.

This is contained in a letter to President Mnangagwa seen by Zambian Eye.

The UK government in early 2000s imposed economic and travel suctions on President Robert Mugabe government.

This was after President Mugabe embarked on. Land reform where his government repossessed land from white farmers. President Mugabe accused the UK government of wanting to continue colonizing Zimbabwe.

After taking over President Mnangagwa who is Deputy to Mugabe and an inner circle focal point person in the regime has been preaching of the new Zimbabwe. He says the new Zimbabwe provides freedoms and business opportunities.

But the situation in the country has remained the same if not worse under his watch, Zambian Eye sources say.