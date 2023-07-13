ZIMBABWEANS FLOCKING TO ZAMBIA FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT SAYS ASPIRING CHAMISA MP – ZIMBABWE

A COLLAPSED local health system is reportedly forcing scores of Zimbabweans to seek medical treatment at well-equipped and staffed hospitals in neighbouring Zambia.

After crossing the border into Zambia, the port of call for most Zimbabweans is Mtendere Hospital, where doctors, nurses and medicines are readily available at an affordable premium.

Aspiring Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Magunje Member of Parliament, Tonderayi Todd Kusemamuriwo said most villagers from his constituency shunned the few ill-equipped and under-staffed health centres, and were making arduous journeys to Zambia for medical treatment.

Speaking at the funeral of late CCC activist, Beatrice Kaliza, chairlady for Birimawe branch Ward 11 Magunje last week, Kusemamuriwo said there was urgent need to build clinics and hospitals and equip them with state-of-the-art machinery in order to save lives.

He said Kaliza, who collapsed on her way to fetch water and later died at hospital, could have survived if local medical facilities had proper equipment and a motivated staff.

“We confidently believe her life could have been saved on time, but the absence of an ambulance could have contributed to her passing,” said the aspiring CCC MP. [bulawayo24]