Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

Police have warned businesses against keeping huge sums of money at home and in offices as this was attracting criminals. This comes as the law enforcers have defended the “shoot-to-kill” approach in dealing with armed robbers saying the move was meant to protect officers and members of the public from vicious criminals.

Armed robbers have been on the prowl across the country and in several instances involved in robbing families and offices of huge amounts of money.

The armed criminals have also become brutal in dealing with the victims and the police where they have been involved in shootouts that have led to severe injuries and in some cases, fatality.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told Business Times that businesses must desist from keeping cash at home or offices to avoid criminals and protect themselves.

“We have realized that some companies, some business persons and some individuals are not banking their money regularly with financial institutions,” Nyathi said.

He said that in most cases, the police have established that most cases of armed robberies in offices or at home involve insiders who tipoff the criminals.

“The public, especially business people or financial entities, should avoid a situation where you have each and every employee at a company knowing how financial transactions are conducted and the movement of cash,” he said.

“They (criminals) have got insiders including employees or security companies they work with. People leak information along the way.”

“Our message as the police has always been that companies, businesses, people, or families, must bank with financial institutions and only keep smaller amounts which they want to utilize for particular transactions,” Nyathi said.

In December last year, a violent clash between detectives and a gang of armed robbers erupted in Harare, resulting in two fatalities and the arrest of four individuals including some who were based in neighbouring South Africa.

One was shot dead on the scene while others were arrested.

Nyathi however, justified the police action of shooting armed robbers, some of them fatally, saying they will not fold their hands while faced with danger.

“We (police) fully respect human rights. However, remember we have had police officers who have died as they are trying to arrest suspected armed robbers. We have had police who are now crippled, who are now disabled (as a result)”

“When armed robbery suspects decide to have a confrontation with police officers, honestly, would you expect police officers to fold their hands?” Nyathi asked rhetorically.

“In this regard, when armed robbery suspects decide to have a shootout with the police officers, they should not expect any mercy.”

