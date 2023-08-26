Zimbabwe’s main opposition party CCC has won 23 out of Harare’s 26 declared seats

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party CCC has won 23 out of Harare’s 26 declared seats.

The ruling ZANUPF party won 3 of the 26 declared seats.

Nelson Chamisa’s brother, Starman, lost his Mbare seat to ZANUPF.

Harare has 4 remaining declarations.

