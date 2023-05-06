ZNBC’s Programmes Editor, Shadrick Malama has died

ZNBC’s Programmes Editor, Shadrick Malama has died.

Mr Malama died yesterday in the afternoon in Mikomfwa, Luanshya.

The Funeral is being held in Mikomfwa Compound near the Main Market.

Source ZNBC

