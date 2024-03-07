ZNS FLAGS OFF WINTER MAIZE PLANTING

By Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia National Service -ZNS- has today flagged off the winter maize planting season at Kafue’s Chanyanya ZNS, as part of the set responses to the drought situation currently being experienced in most parts of the country.

Speaking at a planting ceremony witnessed by Zambia Air Force-ZAF- Commander Oscar Nyoni and Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner Frederick Chilukutu, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said government is more than resolved to counter the calamity through speedy implementation of a wide range of measures.

Mr. Lufuma also cautioned against ignoring the warnings of nature and called for enhanced efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come by investing in tools and technologies that enable the adaption and thriving in the midst of adversity.

And ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi said the service will plant approximately 1,978 hectares of irrigated maize by July 2024, with an estimated yield of 15,000 metric tonnes expected by the end of the third quarter.

Lieutenant General Solochi said having witnessed the impact the drought has had on ZNS fields, the service will implement measures that will reduce the vulnerability.

