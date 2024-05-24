ZNS MUST CORRECT THE ILLEGALITY AT EAGLES HOLDINGS LIMITED- Celestine Mukandila

Whoever is trying to embarrass Aisha on this form of blatant legal abrogations is practically doing a great job at that.

No single person can hold shares for and on behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia except the Minister of Finance who happens to be a corporation sole.

The Provisions of The Minister of Finance (Incorporation) Act, Chapter 439 of the Laws of Zambia are very clear and instructive to this effect.

These illegalities happen to be rampant in the government of President Hakainde Hichilema and it’s a point of worry.

It’s disappointing to see our leaders bragging of being in the premier league and yet what we see is incompetence of the highest level.

Colleagues I implore you to please respect the Laws of the Land. Zambia is a Constitutional Democracy and our laws must be respected.

This is a shame…..

where has the excitement for blatant abrogations of the Law come from ????

Government must be orderly governed.

It’s now becoming embarrassing to discuss our country with our high profile legal pundits when out of jurisdiction.