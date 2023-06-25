ZNS PUSHES FOR MORE PRODUCTIVE, DEVELOPMENTAL DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENTS

ZAMBIA National Service Commander Maliti Solochi, says there is need for Defence Forces in Africa to take advantage of peace times to contribute to food security and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of their respective countries.

Lieutenant General Solochi said this recently during his reciprocal visit to Malawi National Service (MNS).

The ZNS Commander also echoed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call on Zambia Defence Wings to create an atmosphere of unity in the region to enhance the productivity of the Southern African region.

He pledged his Institution’s commitment to sharing tested production experience and expertise in agricultural production with MNS.

Meanwhile, MNS Commander Brigadier General John Chaika has expressed gratitude to ZNS for the extraordinary support rendered to his Institution since its establishment in 2020.

He said the support ZNS was extending to MNS in wheat production will go a long way in making his country food secure and inspire Malawians to engage into commercial farming.

And in receiving the ZNS Delegation, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Deputy Commander, Lt Gen Paul Phiri said his Establishment wants to emulate what the Zambia Defence Force, through ZNS, was doing in areas of production and youth skills training.

Source: Byta FM