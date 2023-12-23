By Edward Roy Makayi.

Ndola 22nd December 2023.

ZNS SEIZES A TRUCK CONTAINING ENORMOUS MEALIE MEAL AND TWO VEHICLES FROM A SMUGGLER IDENTIFIED AS JIMMY KALUNGA OF NDOLA.

The Zambia National Service have officially siezed 3 vessels namely A scania container truck containing over 1,000 bags of mealie meal and two vehicles namely a Ford Ranger, and JMC that where confiscated during a nigjt raid combined operation on smuggling in Ndola.

Following intel that was imtercepted by the anti-smuggling units the operation was put in motion at night between 23:00hrs to 03:00hrs where a JMC 4×4 car was found route-lining and clearing the way for the big truck and a small bus VW unregistered which managed to escape after a night chase pursuit. The driver of the JMC only identified as Joseph was a person giving intel how the road is and when the chase against the small bus was on, the mission was disturbed and he wanted to come back home to report only to land in the ZNS and Police hands for they surrounded his house where the bus had entered also containing meali meal as it was headed for DRC. Mr Joseph was arrested and through his mobile phone that kept buzzling for everyone awaited his clearance became a lead to locate the Scania container truck which was about to start off for DRC Congo at around 02:00hrs.

In the morning the bus managed to evade the police and disappeared surprisingly the driver appeared later at Ndola Central Police trying to check on the JMC car while driving a Ford Ranger. Planted anti-smuggling team identified him and nabbed him and the car. The owner of the business of smuggling only identified as Mr Jimmy Kalunga started sending mercenaries and lawyers to threaten the police prompting the state to order ZNS to remove all the vessels from the police station today in anticipation of DEC units to take over the case next week.

ZNS deputy Chief of Operations Col Mukuwa led the operation and said everything will now be kept at ZNS camps for safe custody and not Zambia Police because they are being intimidated so much by smugglers. He said DEC units joined the operation and have been updating themselves come next week they will be active to handle any matters on behalf of the state. Col Mukuwa said smugglers won’t have it easy as the operation has entered a new phase with new rules that will aim to cripple anyone found in smuggling for it won’t be business as ussual.

CIC PRESS TEAM