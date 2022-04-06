ZRA EXCEEDS REVENUE COLLECTION TARGET FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

By Leah Ngoma

The Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA- says it has in the first quarter of 2022, exceeded the revenue collection target by K1.3billion after recording net outturn of K22.billion against a target of K21.1 billion.

ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says on a year on year comparison, ZRA collected gross revenue of K26.5billion in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to K19.5billion in same period of 2021 representing a growth of 36%.

Mr Nzala says in the period under review, refunds increased by 56% from K2.6billion in 2021 to K4.1billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Nzala has urged tax payers to continue being tax compliant and ensure they make payments on time.

PHOENIX NEWS