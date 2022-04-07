

By Patricia Male

The Zambia Revenue Authority –ZRA- has recorded an increase in mining company tax collections for the first quarter of 2022.

ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says the mining and quarrying sector has continued to be the largest contributor to gross revenue collections recorded in the first quarter of both 2021 and 2022, respectively which has now increased from 40.8% in 2021 to 41.8% in 2022.

Mr. Nzala explains that in the first quarter of 2022, mining company tax increased by 98.8% to K3.4 billion from K1.7 billion in the same period of 2021.

He adds that mineral royalty revenue on the other hand increased by 35.2% in the first quarter from K2.4 billion in 2021 to K3.2 billion in 2022.

PHOENIX NEWS