ZRA TO INSTALL X-RAY POWERED SCANNERS AT BORDERS

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Permanent Secretary, Lillian Bwalya, has noted that the baggage scanners which the European Union (EU) procured for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) will enhance border security and speedy clearance of goods and services.

Ms Bwalya says the scanners will be deployed to Chirundu, Mwami and Nakonde one stop border posts to facilitate clearance of passengers and small scale cross border traders.

Ms Bwalya said this in a speech read on her behalf by the ministry’s Director foreign trade, Simon Ng’ona, in Lusaka today.

She said the scanners, which are powered with x-ray technology, will shorten time for clearance of goods and passengers.

Ms Bwalya thanked COMESA and the European Union for the technical and financial support to procure the baggage scanners which will be delivered to the respective destinations soon.

And EU Green deal, rural development and trade team leader, Matthias Reusing, said the baggage scanners is part of the EU-COMESA Zambia border posts upgrading trade facilitation.

He explained that the three baggage scanners will facilitate fast flow of goods and people at the three border posts.

He also stated that employing advanced technologies at border posts will promote safe and timely cross border movements to accelerate trade in the region.

COMESA Assistant Secretary General, Dev Haman said the purchase of three baggage scanners by the EU will promote efficiency at border posts.

Dr Haman added that with the advanced detection capabilities, the scanners will enable border enforcement agencies to identify and intercept prohibited items including weapons, explosives, drugs and contraband goods with greater precision and efficiency.

Meanwhile, ZRA Acting Commissioner Corporate Support Services, Timothy Milambo said scanners are a game changer in facilitating passenger clearance across the country.

CREDIT: ZANIS