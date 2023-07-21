ZRU LIFTS NJOVU’S BAN AND FINES COACH K3,000

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has taken the decision to lift the ban imposed on Lawrence Njovu, the coach of Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF), from all rugby-related activities. However, the ZRU has also imposed a fine of K3,000 on him for his verbal abuse towards referee Richard Chipanda during a National Rugby League (NRL) match against Mufulira Leopards.

Last month, Njovu, along with three others, was banned by the ZRU for their misconduct towards officials. Mulimbika Mwale and Bright Chabu, who are players of KPF, were part of the ban, and Green Eagles’ Steven Mwansa also faced a ban for physically attacking referee Isaac Mulala during an NRL match against Red Arrows.

The ZRU statement mentioned that both Njovu and Mwale have been forgiven for their actions, but they will each have to pay a fine of K3,000. “The Zambia Rugby Union has fined Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) head coach, Lawrence Njovu, and Mulimbika Mwale with a penalty amounting to K3,000 each for verbally attacking referee Richard Chipanda on May 27, 2023, at Leopard’s Cage in Mufulira,” the statement read.

Leopard secured a victory against KPF with a score of 32-18 in the NRL encounter.

As for Chabu, he has managed to escape punishment this time. However, the union has dealt a more substantial penalty to Steven Mwansa, who will have to pay twice the amount of Njovu and Mwale’s fines for his physical assault on referee Isaac Mulala during the NRL match between Green Eagles and Red Arrows in Kabwe on May 27, 2023. Arrows claimed a dominant victory of 33-3 in the Week Eight contest.

Additionally, the ZRU has fined KPF an amount of K5,000 for allowing Lawrence Njovu to sit on the bench during a league game against Red Arrows on June 17, 2023, while he was still under suspension.

“The Zambia Rugby Union has further fined the Playing Fields club K5,000 for allowing head coach Lawrence Njovu to sit on the KPF bench during a league game between Red Arrows and KPF on June 17, 2023, at Yotam Muleya Ground in Lusaka while he was on suspension,” the union stated.

In the week 11 fixture, Arrows emerged victorious with a score of 12-9 against KPF.

ZRU has provided the individuals involved with a 14-day period to pay the fines, failing which they will remain suspended from all rugby activities. The statement also warned that failure to make the payment within the specified time frame will lead to further disciplinary action against the offenders.

📸ZRU