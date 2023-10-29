1,427 OUT OF 5,600 CIVIL SERVANTS APPLICATIONS TO JOIN SPOUSES IN OTHER DISTRICTS PROCESSED

GOVERNMENT received a total of 5,672 applications regarding Reunification of Married Couples from employees in the Public Service, Judiciary and Local Government Services as of 30th September 2023.

This follows a Presidential Directive given in December 2021, which emphasised that married couples working in named sectors should not be separated due to transfers.

The Acting Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Oliver Kalabo today briefed the media stating that Government has processed 1,427 of these requests, representing a 25% application processing rate.

He says the activity has faced some challenges including the scarcity of positions in rural areas, inadequate information in applications, and swapping requests from urban to rural areas.

Kalabo says Government encourages employees to stick to their choices, as swapping between urban and rural areas is challenging due to position availability and promotions.