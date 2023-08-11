ABOUT KING GABRIEL CHINOMBO MSENGA:The King behind the genesis of the so called Chimbuya between Ngonis and Bembas

ABOUT KING GABRIEL CHINOMBO MSENGA

A photo of King Gabriel Chinombo Msenga, the King behind the genesis of the so called Chimbuya between Ngonis and Bembas. He was the 34th Chitimukulu. His birth united two warring African Nations.

He was the son of Chandamukulu Chimba-bantu Chilobelobe (died 1937), the daughter of Mukukamfumu Kasonde, the bemba princess who was captured by Ngunis. Mukukamfumu was killed in combat by the Ngoni forces.

Chitimukulu Musenga was born in 1888 in Ngoniland, in the Msekera area, but he returned to bembaland after the defeat of the Mphezeni Ngonis, he returned together with his mother. His mother died in 1937. His mother after her capture had her ears cut in between that one could even put a finger inside. This is an ancient nguni tradition called ukuklekla / izi / iziqhaza.

King Msenga spent a great deal of time on the Mwamba throne, he was c0ronated in 1926 and reigned upto 1965. In 1944, his claim to the Chitimukulu throne was shot down by the Bemba royal council due to his paternal links to the Ngonis.

But more than two decades later, he managed to ascend in 1967 even if by then he was in the evenings of his life. He only reigned for two years and died in 1969. He reign was not supported much by the Bembas who knew his history.

CREDIT: Muvi