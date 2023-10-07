Anti-gay protesters call for firing Kenyan Judges

An anti-gay protest is taking place outside the Supreme Court in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Several civil society and religious groups are expressing anger at a recent ruling which allows gay and lesbian organisations to register in the country.

Some demonstrators are holding placards calling for the Supreme Court judges to resign.

Ten years ago a government funded body refused to register an LGBTQ rights organisation arguing that it promoted same-sex behaviour in a country where gay sex is illegal.

However judges this year overturned that decision.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has urged religious leaders to promote what he refers to as traditional values.