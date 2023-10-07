Anti-gay protesters call for firing Kenyan Judges

0

An anti-gay protest is taking place outside the Supreme Court in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Several civil society and religious groups are expressing anger at a recent ruling which allows gay and lesbian organisations to register in the country.

Some demonstrators are holding placards calling for the Supreme Court judges to resign.

Ten years ago a government funded body refused to register an LGBTQ rights organisation arguing that it promoted same-sex behaviour in a country where gay sex is illegal.

However judges this year overturned that decision.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has urged religious leaders to promote what he refers to as traditional values.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here