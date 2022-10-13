ConCourt Judgement In The Kabushi And Kwacha Hearing Set For Tomorrow

CON-COURT JUDGEMENT IN THE KABUSHI AND KWACHA HEARING SET FOR TOMORROW

THE Constitutional Court has reserved its ruling in a petition on the cancellation of the by-election in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies to 11:00hrs tomorrow, 14 October, 2022, in Ndola.



Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza have petitioned the Court seeking an order to have the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cancel elections and hold fresh nominations as required by Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia.