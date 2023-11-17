CONGO BRAZZAVILLE COACH ISAAC NGATA’S PROMISE FOR VICTORY AGAINST THE CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS IN NDOLA.

Congo Brazzaville’s head coach, Isaac Ngata has exuded confidence in his team despite acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the Zambian national team.

Speaking to the media ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Zambia in Ndola Ngata has warned Zambia that his team would possibly do everything to ensure positive results in Ndola.

“I believe Congo can surprise Zambia, even if I have only a 1% chance, I will do everything to win,” Ngata asserted during a media interaction before the team’s departure.

Congo Brazzaville having not secured a victory against Zambia in the past 27 years is poised to break the historical jinx that dates back to 1996.

While expressing optimism about Congo’s prospects in Ndola, Coach Ngata acknowledges the strength of the Zambian side, describing them as a consistent team whose players have demonstrated cohesion since 2013.

The Chipolopolo boys last succumbed to Congo Brazzaville in 1996 when the latter secured a 1-0 victory over the Chipolopolo boys on Congolese turf. The upcoming clash at Levy Mwanawansa Stadium in Ndola promises a fiercely contested battle between two determined teams.

Photo Credit: Congo Brazzaville