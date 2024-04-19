Despite the many Lozi people in prominent political Govt positions, we have not seen anyone defending HH against the Barotseland Nationalist publicly- Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Lozi People In Cabinet and HH

It’s not tribalism, I plead for your indulgence to listen/Read with an open mind. Despite the many Lozi people in prominent political Govt positions from Speaker of the National Assembly to Finance the Minister, we have not seen anyone defending HH against the Barotseland Nationalist publicly. He has been attacked mercilessly by this group and many Lozi people, with some even calling for secession. And this thing keeps on escalating but Lozi people in senior political position in UPND are quiet.

Why are they not speaking to their people? Does this mean they are sympathetic to the call of Barotseland establishment for secession? Where is the Speaker of the National assembly Nelly Mutti ,Where is the Minister of Finance Musokotwane, why is the UPND provincial elders in Western province not saying anything? Where are the MPs? Where is the Minister of infrastructure Milupi? And sensitive offices in security that I can’t mention on social media out of respect. This quiet diplomacy is just no longer working.

The Lozi have some good key positions in Government. We excuse the Lozi civil servants because they can’t get involved in such matters, and slightly excuse those working at State house because it will be seen like HH has sent them and cause more confusion. Where are the Lozi elders and leaders in political offices to defend their leader?

When the Kola foundation issued a statement that was against Government; Bembas lead by Kabuswe in Government including MPs came out to disown the group behind the letter. When the Umodzi Kum’mawa was first announced, we saw easterners including the Deputy Speaker, MPs and UPND Eastern province denounce the organization through a press conference.

Even Luapula United was condemned by people from Luapula in Government and politics. If you look at the above three organizations, they were not really calling for something sinister compared to what the Barotseland Nationalist is calling for.

Elo if it’s opposition political rally ati “we will crush you”, people just practicing their democratic rights.

I remember even RB was treated the same by some of the people in Government today, when he faced the same challenges with western province that lead to killing of people. If they had spoken out, am sure the issue would not have escalated to extremes or the way it’s escalate now.

MMD lost the Presidential elections by 100,000 votes that was attributed to declining numbers Western province. Ladies and Gentlemen for a lack of a better term, you can’t be eating and dining on the same table with HH and yet can’t defend him. You have to make your stand known. You are scared of political and spiritual consequences? It’s now unethical, cowardly, unZambian and a betrayal to remain quiet.

And Peter was asked “You also were with Jesus of Galilee?” And he denied him.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe