Diddy’s associate has been charged with one felony count of drug possession

Music executive Diddy’s associate, Brendan Paul, has just been charged with one felony count of drug possession.

Recall that the former Syracuse men’s basketball player who worked as Diddy’s main assistant, was arrested in March at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after feds raided the plane and found cocaine and marijuana candy. He was arrested and taken into custody at the same time the feds were raiding Diddy’s Miami and L.A. mansions.

The 25-year-old who was close to Diddy and was privy to Diddy’s comings and goings, has reportedly pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Brian Bieber, told TMZ “We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion.”

Diddy has been in the crosshairs of security agencies. He’s being investigated for sex trafficking, illegal gun possession and other alleged crimes.