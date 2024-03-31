DR MUMBA HAPPY WITH DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Former Vice President Nevers Mumba says the success of the debt restructuring is an opportunity for government to divert resources towards the production sector of the economy.

Mumba has said that the three years grace period before the country resumes repaying the loans is an opportunity to invest and rely on the minerals the country is endowed.

He says this will help the country grow its capacity to repay the loans.

Mumba explains that now is the time for government to focus on exploiting the minerals and invest in the mining sector for economic stability instead of contracting news loans.

And Choma District based social and political commentator Kelvin Chikwata says every meaningful Zambian should applaud the current government for success in debt restructuring.

Chikwata, however, says government should focus on developing strategies to grow the economy so that the country is able to service the debts in the long run.

