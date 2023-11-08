Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba Heads Back To Liberia For Run-off- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes ✍

DR. NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA HEADS BACK TO LIBERIA FOR RUN-OFF

Dear Friends,

We are, once again, packing our bags to go and complete the assignment of observing the run off in the Liberian Elections which ended in a stalemate.

On 10th October, I had the honor to lead the EISA observer mission for the Liberian Presidential and Senatorial election.

It was a free and fair election which resulted in a tie between the two leading candidates, incumbent President George Weah and former Vice President Baokai who received 44% of the vote each.

Since non of candidates achieved the required 50% + 1 threshold, the battle for Liberian Presidency rages on, but is now between the two front runners. A run-off has been set for next Tuesday, 14th November 2023.

Remember that One more peaceful election in Africa is one more step towards the peace and stability of our great continent.

Please Let us Pray for Liberia.