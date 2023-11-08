Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba Heads Back To Liberia For Run-off- Dr Nevers Mumba

DR. NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA HEADS BACK TO LIBERIA FOR RUN-OFF
Dear Friends,
We are, once again, packing our bags to go and complete the assignment of observing the run off in the Liberian Elections which ended in a stalemate.
On 10th October, I had the honor to lead the EISA observer mission for the Liberian Presidential and Senatorial election.
It was a free and fair election which resulted in a tie between the two leading candidates, incumbent President George Weah and former Vice President Baokai who received 44% of the vote each.
Since non of candidates achieved the required 50% + 1 threshold, the battle for Liberian Presidency rages on, but is now between the two front runners. A run-off has been set for next Tuesday, 14th November 2023.
Remember that One more peaceful election in Africa is one more step towards the peace and stability of our great continent.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.