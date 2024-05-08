Drake Trolled With Disrespectful GoFundMe’s Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake is currently in the midst of a pretty brutal feud with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, fans believe Kendrick is the official winner in all of this. “Meet The Grahams” was a massive gut punch, however, “Not Like Us” was a real knockout blow. It is a catchy track that sees Drake and his entire OVO crew being accused of pedophilia and predatory behavior. This is the last thing Drake needed, and at this point, it seems like he is throwing in the towel. However, Kendrick still has to answer for some things that were laid out in “Family Matters” and “The Heart Part 6.”

That said, now that fans have decided that Kendrick is the winner, the Drizzy haters are out in full force. Subsequently, this has led to a whole lot of trolling on social media. For instance, according to TMZ, multiple Drake-related GoFundMes have popped up over the last few days. Many of them are declaring the artist as “finished,” while looking to raise funds for a funeral. Moreover, there are some who are making Kendrick-related GoFundMe pages, with the intent of getting him more studio time. As if he needs money for that?

Some of the names for these fundraisers include “Support Kendrick Lamar’s Studio Time for the Ultimate Diss T;” “Join the Love Fund for Drake’s Send-Off;” “RIP Drake(champagnepapi): Fans Unite in Grief.” At this point, GoFundMe is looking to take some of these down as they go against the website’s terms of service. Having said all of that, this just goes to show that fans love to take things too far when their favorites are involved.

Let us know what you think of these tactics from the Drake haters, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that things are going way too far now? Is there such a thing as a "line" when it comes to rap beef? If this is all, indeed, over…who do you think came away as the winner?