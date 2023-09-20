EU Suspends Its US$5 Million Financial Support For Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC)

2023 Zimbabwe Elections: EU Suspends Its US$5 Million Financial Support For ZEC

The European Union (EU) has announced its decision to suspend its 5 million USD financial support for the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC).

This move comes in response to concerns raised by international Electoral Observation Missions (EOMs) regarding the independence and transparency of ZEC during the 2023 harmonized elections.

“The European Union (EU) has formally communicated its intention to suspend its 5 million USD financial support for the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) to both the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion and ZEC.

The project supporting ZEC, which is managed by UNDP and scheduled to run until December 2024, is currently under scrutiny due to concerns raised by several international Electoral Observation Missions (EOMs) regarding the independence and transparency of ZEC during the 2023 harmonised elections…” Part of the statement read.

Concerns Over ZEC’s Management In The 2023 Zimbabwe Elections

Multiple EOMs, including the EU EOM, have expressed worries about ZEC’s handling of the electoral process, particularly in terms of its independence and transparency.

The EU, along with other donors, supports a UNDP-managed project aimed at enhancing ZEC’s institutional and technical capabilities.

However, the recent preliminary statements from EOMs have prompted the EU to initiate a procedure to suspend its contribution to the project.

Importance of Independent and Transparent Electoral Bodies

The EU emphasizes the critical role of electoral management bodies in serving as independent and transparent institutions.

It stresses the need for credible and inclusive electoral processes that enjoy the trust of citizens.

EU’s Commitment to Collaboration

The European Union reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with the Zimbabwean government, independent commissions, civil society, and other stakeholders.

It will continue to closely monitor developments in the country and explore opportunities for future collaboration.