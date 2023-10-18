FATHER, SON GUILTY OF DEFILING SAME GIRL AS THEY TURN ANGER ON JOURNALIST

THE Choma Magistrate Court has found Joseph Bwalya, 55, and his 20-year-old son, Ben Bwalya, guilty of defilement.

Before passing judgment, Ben was seen outside the Courtroom pointing fingers at Byta FM Court Beat Journalist, Womba Kasela, who was following court proceedings.

Magistrate Ethel Phiri found Joseph and Ben guilty and committed the duo to the High Court for sentencing, noting that the state proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Details are that in the first count, Joseph, the Stepfather to the Victim, on dates unknown but between 1st December, 2022 and 31st January, 2023, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

And in count two, the Stepbrother to the Victim, Ben, on dates unknown but between 1st and 31st July, 2022 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

The two who were on bail during the start of trial have since been remanded back in custody.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9