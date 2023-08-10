Former RTSA Boss Zindaba Soko Nabbed For Stealing A Ndola Night Clubs Point of Sale machine

FORMER RTSA BOSS NABBED FOR STEALING A NDOLA NIGHT CLUBs PoS MACHINE….

Former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Boss Zindaba Soko has been charged and arrested for among other offenses, stealing a Point of Sale machine belonging to a Ndola night club.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM News that Soko (45) of plot number 25345/M old Lilayi Road together with Kelvin Smith Kisambira (32) of plot number 2587 Tokyo way Libala South and Bongo Ibrahim (24) of 2787 Tokyo way Libala South for various counts which include Theft, Uttering a False Document Contrary 352 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Brief facts of the matter are that in Count One, Soko jointly and whilst acting together with Kelvin Smith Kisambira and Bongo Ibrahim between May 30, 2023 and June 8,2023, did steal a point of sale machine valued at $330 (USA Dollars), a property of Room One Zero One night club of Ndola,” says Hamoonga.

“In Count Two, Soko (in picture) jointly and whilst acting together with Kisambira did forge a Zambian National Registration Card number bearing number 255428/10/1 by inserting a passport size photo of Kisambira a Ugandan national purporting that it was genuinely issued, in the names of John Tembo when in fact not.”

Hamoonga says in Count three, Soko jointly and whilst acting together with Kisambira did utter a Zambian National Registration Card number 255428/10/1 to Passport Office in Ndola in order to obtain a Zambian passport number ZN 961498 .

“In Count four, Soko jointly and whilst acting together with Kisambira did utter a green Zambian National Registration 255428/10/1 to FNB bank in order to open a bank Account,” says Hamoonga.

“In Count five, found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. Kisambira whilst acting together with Ibrahim were found with Six Point of sale machines, 13 ATM cards for different banks and two ATM card readers which are suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. This occurred between January 1st, 2023, and July 17th, 2023, in Lusaka.”

Soko has since been released on police bond while Kisambira and Ibrahim remain in police custody.

The Police Spokesperson says the trio will appear in court soon.