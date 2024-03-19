Govt calls on Zesco to review eight-hour daily blackouts

GOVERNMENT has recommended to Zesco to review the eight-hour daily load-shedding to have shorter hours of blackouts for ease of doing business.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says a committee of ministers chaired by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango met on Saturday and deliberated on the issue of load-shedding.

He said, on Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC, that the committee of ministers on disaster response is keen on seeing load-shedding hours reduced.

“One of the things that was recommended [was that] the Ministry of Energy will actively engage, in the next few days, Zesco to see how they can apportion these eight hours.

“It is a very lengthy period of time and in most residential areas where complaints have been received by Government, our citizens are saying this particular load-shedding is coming during the day when people are supposed to be running their businesses,” he said.

“The metal fabricators are supposed to be doing their work and same with those with restaurants, salons, barbershops. Power is coming in the night. Who works in the night?” Mr Mweetwa, who is Minister of Information and Media, said Zesco should come up with a friendlier way of load-shedding.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail