I wanted my face in my v@gina – Singer Billie Eilish

American singer, Billie Eilish has opened up on her sexuality, giving out a more graphic detail in a new interview.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Billie discussed her forthcoming song, “Lunch”, in which she shared details of being intimate with another woman. She said she began writing the song before doing anything with another girl but was able to finish it after one eye-opening encounter with a female.

The singer said;

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand, until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Billie now seems far more comfortable talking about sex, including the topic of masturbation. In the interview, she confessed to pleasuring herself regularly in front of a mirror, stating it helps with her self-esteem.

She added;

“Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had.

“People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”