If I were the President, I would gladly commission toilet- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Mumba



ITS ALL ABOUT PERSPECTIVE…

Where some see the Head of State commissioning a simple Toilet, others see a brave effort by a leader to commission 1,600 Toilet units for the people of Kwacha…

Where some see it as a project that’s too small for the Head of State to waste his time on instead of sending the area Councilor, others see a Man leading from the front in the battle to solve a long overdue Sanitation Problem that has seen the recurrence of Cholera year in and year out for our people…

Where some see a case of poor posturing by the President and his Media Team, others see a leader who is humble enough to commission a Toilet, a leader who is Interested and concerned with restoring human dignity and delivering on tangible solutions to the most vulnerable groups of people.

If I were the President, I would gladly commission this project and even ensure it gets replicated in many other parts of the country, resources allowing…