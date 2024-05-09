Judge in Trump’s case involving sensitive documents cancels May trial

The judge in Florida handling the case against ex-president Donald Trump has canceled the trial that was supposed to start on May 20. The trial has no new date yet.

Judge Aileen Cannon from the US District had to decide about the case. There are still some problems to solve and Trump is also on trial in a different case in Manhattan for hush money payments during the 2016 US presidential election. The lawyers representing him in the federal case in Florida are also working on his case in New York.

Cannon said that it would be a bad idea to set a new trial date now. This makes it even more uncertain if federal prosecutors can bring Trump to trial before the election in November.

Trump is accused of keeping secret documents at his Florida home and not letting the FBI have them. He may face a lot of criminal charges for this. He says he didn’t do it and is not guilty.

Trump is dealing with four legal cases as he tries to become president again, but it’s unsure if the other three cases will go to trial before the election, aside from the one in New York.

The highest court in the US is considering whether Trump can be charged with a crime for trying to change the result of the 2020 election. This is different from another case where special counsel Jack Smith is accusing Trump of the same thing. The lawyers in Fulton County, Georgia have filed another case about trying to change the election, but we don’t know when it will go to trial.