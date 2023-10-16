Kanye West ‘struggling’ to release new album as ‘no record label wants to touch him’ after rapper’s antisemitic comments

KANYE West has a new album ready to go, as he attempts a comeback after his antisemetic remarks cost him millions last year.

But the rapper is finding it hard to pin down any big name distributors, who are all still keeping their distance.

Kanye is said to have recorded a complete new album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

But according to Billboard, the biggest names in business have all passed on the project.

The outlet cites sources indicating every major label is staying away Kanye – especially after the fallout from his hateful remarks about Jews late last year.

The ongoing war in Israel is said to only be fueling the hesitation.

So Billboard reports Ye is shopping the album to smaller distributors – a few of which have shown interest.

Kanye is expected to make a selection soon, and the album could be released in just a few weeks.

Almost exactly a year ago, Kanye courted controversy when he wrote on Instagram: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Several days later, the rapper tweeted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con [sic] 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The star went on to allege he wasn’t antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also” and that he is the victim of a “Jewish underground media mafia.”

Within days, Ye lost deals with Adidas and Gap and he hasn’t put out any new music since.

In severing their ties with Yeezy, the German sports giant said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The statement continues: “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

It concluded: “This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to $246million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.”

Kanye is reportedly planning to kick off his comeback with a secret concert in Italy.

But local World War II veterans have already called for a ban on the performance.

Word of Kanye planning a secret concert has sparked outrage among war veterans who were justifiably offended by the rapper’s praise for Adolf Hitler, reports the Daily Mail.

The outlet revealed that a set is being built at the RCF Arena near Reggio Emilia, about 60 miles west of Bologna.

The RCF Arena is the largest outdoor venue in Europe.

Sources claimed that the concert could take place as early as this upcoming weekend with the possibility of 80,000 concert-goers expected to attend the live performance much to the dismay of local veterans’ groups.

The organizations represent former partisans who battled against the Nazis, Hitler, and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini during WWII.

The groups slammed the concert and Kanye himself, citing his professed admiration of Hitler and the Nazis.

They asserted that Kanye’s “political ideas are unacceptable.”