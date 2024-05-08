King Charles was too busy to see his son Prince Harry during UK trip

Prince Harry won’t get to see his dad, King Charles, because he’s too busy during Harry’s visit to Britain. Harry’s spokesperson said this on Tuesday.

Harry, who is 39 years old, has come back to the UK to go to some parties for the 10th birthday of the Invictus Games. These are sports games he started for soldiers who got hurt while serving in the military.

The king’s son, who is young, has only visited Britain a few times since he and his wife, Meghan, stopped being official royals in 2020. They moved to Los Angeles with their two children and now live there.

They are not close to the rest of the royal family anymore. Harry is not talking much with his older brother, Prince William, who will be king one day.

Harry’s most recent well-known visit was in February when he quickly visited his father after it was announced that the 75-year-old king had cancer.

It was rumored in the media that the two would get together on his recent trip, but a spokesperson for Prince Harry said it’s not going to happen.

The spokesperson said that the duke won’t be able to meet his father this week in the UK because his father is really busy.

“The duke understands that his father is busy with many important things and hopes to see him soon. “

Charles went back to work last week after being diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace said they will take good care of the king’s diary to keep him healthy.

The palace said it won’t talk about anything to do with Harry.

On Tuesday, Harry went to several meetings related to the Invictus Games. He was in the British military and served in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, he will go to a special church service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. He will read something during the service.

After Harry leaves Britain, his wife Meghan will come and visit him in Nigeria.