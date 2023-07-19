LAWYERS DEMAND K300 MILLION FROM SABOI IMBOELA, BUT SHE ACCUSES THEM OF BUNGLING THE CASE

Lawyers representing NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela have demanded for K300 million as legal bill for the first round of the case in which she has been put on her defense for defamation.

Both Saboi’s family members and the legal team from Makebi Zulu have confirmed the development.

But in her usual arrogance, Saboi has accused the lawyers of misleading her into believing she had a strong case which was supposed to end at ‘no case to answer’.

“When this matter started, we warned our sister to seek an outside court settlement by publicly apologising to Clayson Hamasaka because there was no way she was going to prove those allegations. And even when we went to the lawyers, they equally advised her to approach Hamasaka and apologise because the accusations were too much and difficult to defend. We are surprised today she is blaming the lawyers for misleading her when they gave her correct advice. In fact she is even blaming the Magistrate now and wants to accuse her of being a UPND cadre,” one of Saboi’s family members revealed yesterday.

The lawyers have since submitted their legal bill of K300 million so far before the commencement of the defence.

“It’s normal. That’s what we do. We are not a charitable organisation. We have workers and other expenses to meet. These legal fees were agreed in advance,” said the Makebi Zulu legal team. -Zambia Eagle