MATTER IS SETTLED, I DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW THE PROCESS IS BEING PURSUED- Ronald Chitotela

MATTER IS SETTLED, I DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW THE PROCESS IS BEING PURSUED

Former Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Ronald Chitotela has expressed surprise how a FIFA has been issued for execution when he is settling the matter.

He said that he has paid substantial amounts towards the claims of his contractor, Azadi Investment.

THE Lusaka High Court has allowed issuance of an order for bailiffs to collect property owned by former Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela in order to recover debt owed to Azadi Investment Limited.

Azadi Investment Limited is owed a balance of over K5 million by Mr Chitotela in connection with an agreement for the construction of a house on plot CHONG/ LN_21188/51, Chongwe.

The development is according to a Writs of Fieri Facias, a document instructing bailiffs to levy execution on the appellant’s goods, issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court dated April 19, 2024.

The document indicates that once the Writs of Fieri Facias is executed, money realised should be paid to Azadi Investment in pursuance of the judgment in the company’s favour.