Nellie Mutti is totally offside, the MPs must defy her and turn up wearing the Umquele- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

NELLIE MUTTI IS OFFSIDE

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Nellie Mutti is totally offside, the MPs must defy her and turn up wearing the Umquele

Hon. Given Lubinda speaking on the floor of the House doned in a Siziba and Lishushu( red beret).

On this day he was also carrying the Mulamu ( wooden walking stick).

Ms Nellie Mutti herself always wears Maseka ( the ivory bangles).

I published a picture of Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya doned in Icilundu complete eith its head gear, a cloth made from tree barks.

Further, there is need to expand the Standing Orders 206 (1) on Dress Code For Members.

According to Standing Order 206 (1) and (2):

The official dress for male Members of Parliament shall be:

(a) a formal executive suit, or a pair of long trousers, a shirt, a neck tie and jacket;

(b) a toga;

(c) a decent traditional attire such as siziba; or

(d) a safari suit, with long or short sleeves and a scarf or a neck tie.

The official dress for a female member shall be:

(a) a formal dress, formal executive suit either with a skirt below the

knee or a pair of trousers; or

(b) a decent traditional attire such as a formal ‘chitenge’ outfit with long or short sleeves, musisi.

To claim that wearing the Umquele is a violation of Parliamentary rules, decorum and etiquette is practicing discrimination and regionalism against the people of Eastern Province.