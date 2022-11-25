Nevers Mumba Urges The Public To Support Newly Presidential Appointees

NEW HOPE MMD URGES THE PUBLIC TO SUPPORT NEWLY PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTEES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Opposition New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba says recent appointments made by President Hakaine Hichilema must not be opposed but the appointees must be allowed to serve and fail on their own.

Commenting on the recent appointments to cabinet office, Anti-Corruption Commission, Electoral Commission of Zambia and the high court for Zambia by the President, Dr. Mumba is urging Zambians who have taken to social media to criticize these appointments not to judge but instead hold these people accountable.

Dr. Mumba tells Phoenix News that as long as parliament ratifies these people, they must be given chance to fail the Zambian people on their own.

President Hichilema has appointed Patrick Kangwa as Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Oliver Kalabo as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in Charge of Administration, Tom Shamakamba as Director General of the ACC, Mwangala Zaloumis to Head the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be deputized by Ali Simwinga, Macdonald Chipenzi as ECZ Commissioner while Caroline Sokoni has been appointed as High Court Judge.

And opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has commended the appointment of Lusaka Lawyer Mwangala Zaloumis to head the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Macdonald Chipenzi as commissioner, saying there was a leadership vacuum for very sensitive positions which are demanding and required individuals to avoid chaos as witnessed in the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections.

