Nigerian President Bola Tinubu requests low-key birthday celebrations

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called on family, friends and associates to celebrate him in a different way as he turns 72 on Friday.

In a statement released by his aide Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu said Nigeria is going through challenging times and he does not want people organising celebratory events in his name.

“Because of the present mood of the nation there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers.

“Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too,” the statement said.

The president asked friends and associates who wish to pay for goodwill advertorials to instead donate the money to charities.