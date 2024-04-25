North Korean officials pay rare public visit to Iran

A group of officials from North Korea, led by the minister for international trade, is visiting Iran. This is a rare public report of a meeting between the two countries, which are thought to have secret military connections.

Yun Jong Ho, a government official, left North Korea on Tuesday to visit Iran with a group of other officials. He is in charge of economic relations with other countries. It did not provide any other information.

Many people have thought that North Korea and Iran work together on making missiles, sharing their knowledge and parts to make them.

Iran gave a lot of missiles to Russia to use in their war with Ukraine, according to Reuters in February.

North Korea is thought to have given missiles and weapons to Russia, but both countries say it’s not true.

Yun used to work on the relationship between South Korea and Syria, as shown in the South Korean government’s records.

Yun recently led a group to visit Moscow as part of the country’s growing relationship with Russia. This was reported by KCNA.