Pogba blaes failed doping test to pills from US Wellness Company linked to celebrity health guru

Allegations have emerged suggesting that Paul Pogba was provided with pills that led to his failed drug test and subsequent four-year ban by a “health guru” associated with Kendall Jenner.

The French football star tested positive for DHEA, a prohibited substance known for boosting testosterone, after a match for Juventus in the 2023–24 season.

He is currently appealing this suspension through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Reportedly, the pills in question were supplied by a United States-based wellness company called 10X Health Systems. Gary Brecka and Carrie Carda, affiliated with this company, are at the centre of the controversy.

The label of at least one pill bottle linked to Pogba bears the company’s name.

Photographic evidence supports Pogba’s claims that he took the pills as part of a prescribed regimen to address specific health deficiencies.

Carda administered the pills following Pogba’s consultation with Brecka, while also prescribing other medications.

Brecka, known as a “celebrity health guru,” has been pictured with notable figures like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has also worked with various high-profile clients, including NFL and UFC athletes, Kendall Jenner, and music mogul P. Diddy.