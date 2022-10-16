SCHOOL GIRLS SHOULD CLOSE THEIR LEGS WHEN THERE IS MALE TEACHER IN FRONT, SAYS CENTRAL PROVINCE PS

SCHOOL girls should be modestly seated in class to avoid distracting their male teachers, Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says.

Mr Mwanakampwe also says school girls should desist from any behaviour that would be misconstrued as luring their male teachers into a relationship.

“A teacher is teaching, the girl child is seated carelessly. When the teacher is marking, the girl puts a paper ‘don’t underrate me,’” he said.

He said this recently in Kabwe during the commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child.

Mr Mwanakampwe wondered why school girls should be buying and taking morning after pills when they should be preoccupied with their school work.

He said it was disappointing that in some cases some girls would have had abortions by the time they turn 18 years.

Credit – Zambia Daily Mail