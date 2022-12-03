Sean Tembo Suspects Foul Play In Tutwa Ngulube’s Death

OPPOSITION LEADER SUSPECTS FOUL PLAY IN TUTWA’S DEATH
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Party President Sean Tembo has called for investigations over Tutwa Ngulube’s demise alleging foul play.
Ngulube was a renowned Lawyer and former Kabwe Central Constituency Member of Parliament during the period 2016 – 2021.
He was also Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee (MCC).
Details of his demise are yet to be unveiled.
Acting PF Party president Given Lubinda, accompanied by Members of the Central Committee visited Ngulube’s Lusaka home today.
