Senegal opposition group plans banging-pot protest

Senegal’s F24, a platform that unites various political groups and civil society organisations, has called on their supporters to bang pots in protest against President Macky Sall this Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, they say they are advocating for the release of individuals termed “political detainees” and the organisation of an inclusive presidential election.

They had previously called for a peaceful demonstration this Friday in the centre of the Senegalese capital but the governor of Dakar banned the movement’s rally.

Several of the F24 demonstrations have also recently been banned by the authorities for “risks of disturbance to public order”.

According to the opposition, 700 anti-government supporters have been arrested in the country since 1 June.