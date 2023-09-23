Sleepover Ends In Tragedy: Man Found Dead At Girlfriend’s Home

In a shocking incident that has left the community of Bulawayo in grief, a 29-year-old man, Winford Nyoni, was found dead at his girlfriend’s residential flat in the Central Business Centre.

The Bulawayo Police have launched an investigation into this sudden death, which occurred on Wednesday.

Bulawayo Man Found Dead At Girlfriend’s Home

According to Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, the deceased had a history of epilepsy.

Inspector Ncube stated,

“The now-deceased arrived at his girlfriend’s house in Bulawayo CBD for a sleepover and appeared drunk. His girlfriend prepared supper, and after eating, she spread the blankets on the floor where she slept with the now deceased.”

Tragic Discovery and Police Report

On September 21, 2023, at around 9 a.m., when the girlfriend went to work, she left Nyoni playing games on his cellphone, still wrapped in blankets.

Concerned about his silence, she made several attempts to contact him throughout the day but received no response.

After returning home at around 3 p.m., she discovered the bedroom door partially closed. To her horror, she found Nyoni lifeless on the floor, facing downwards.

Distraught, she immediately reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police Suspect Epilepsy And Lack of Medical Attention As Man Is Found Dead At Girlfriend’s Home

Inspector Ncube revealed that Nyoni had a history of epilepsy but had never sought medical attention.

He stated,

“The now-deceased had a history of being attacked by epilepsy but had never been attended to by a medical doctor.”

Following the police report, Nyoni’s body was transported to the United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

In light of this tragic incident, Inspector Ncube emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention when feeling unwell.