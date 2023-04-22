Stunning African Model’s Street Appearance Shocks America – Watch the Jaw-Dropping Moment

Passersby of all ages and genders were captivated by the stunning presence of an African woman on a United States street.

Her striking appearance exuded unparalleled grace and beauty, leaving even the most seasoned catwalk veterans in awe of her natural elegance.

Dressed in a flowing white dress, she exuded the poise and confidence of a true queen, her every step demanding attention and admiration.

Although the video was originally shared on Instagram two months ago, it continued to captivate viewers on Twitter when it resurfaced via a different source.

The grace and beauty of Black women ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/ch1wC3m9Ei — Eusi Ndugu (@EusiNdugu) April 19, 2023

African Twitter Reacts After Model Brings Street In America To A Standstill

Users were left yearning for more, with some even requesting her name or Instagram handle. Her unforgettable presence left a lasting impression, prompting many to comment and share their admiration.

Read some of the comments below:

@new_afrika:

Look at all the deputy human beings turning their heads in admiration of a super human being

@MukelooS:

When she touches her hair omg, and that wink.

I could watch this all day

@CitySlicker1028:

When you’re classy, you can turn heads with your clothes on. Werk it, gurl!

Who Is Sonia Barbie Tucker?

Sonia Barbie Tucker (Image; @itz_jordii/Instagram)

After an exhaustive investigation, our publication has finally unearthed the identity of the enigmatic woman who not only brought an entire street in the United States to a standstill but also ignited a frenzy on Twitter.

Meet Sonia Barbie Tucker – a striking Sierra Leonean model who divides her time between the bustling cities of New York and Dallas.

Sonia Barbie Tucker’s immense social media presence speaks volumes about her influence, with over 800,000 devoted followers on Instagram and a staggering 2 million followers on TikTok.

Beyond her flourishing career as a model, Sonia is also a successful entrepreneur who has founded her own thriving braiding business, Barbie Hair Braiding, and a jewellery store, Njabu Shop.