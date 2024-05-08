Ten Hag claims Man Utd missed their plan in Crystal Palace defeat

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, expressed determination to persevere despite the team’s devastating 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag acknowledged that his players deviated from the game plan, resulting in their 13th Premier League defeat of the season, marking their worst record ever.

The defeat, coupled with their current eighth position in the league standings, intensified pressure on Ten Hag. However, he affirmed his commitment to the job, asserting that the squad possesses the necessary talent.

Despite acknowledging his responsibility for the team’s performance, Ten Hag vowed to regroup and prepare for their upcoming match.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ten Hag admitted it was the lowest point of the season, lamenting the team’s defensive vulnerabilities and lack of cohesion.

He attributed the loss to individual errors and collective shortcomings, expressing disappointment in their failure to execute the game plan.

Despite fielding a makeshift defence due to injuries, Ten Hag underscored the team’s lack of resilience and cohesion, leading to their comprehensive defeat.

Ten Hag also expressed appreciation for the support of the travelling fans and lamented the team’s inability to match their passion on the field. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s manager, Oliver Glasner, praised his team’s performance, highlighting their efficiency and adaptability throughout the match.

He credited their improved second-half performance to tactical adjustments and commended their clinical finishing.