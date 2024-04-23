THE JERABOS HAVE APOLOGISED IN CHINGOLA FOR INSULTING MAYOR AND OTHERS

The Jerabos who protested at the District Commissioner’s (DC) premises and insulted, threatened and disrespected the Mayor and DC of Chingola have expressed remorse and apologised for their actions.

The team of 13 leaders of the protesters apologised this morning when they called on the Mayor at the Council’s Civic Centre.

They acknowledged that they were wrong to disrespect the Father-figures entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the welfare of Chingola district as Mayor.

They knelt down to demonstrate the sincerity of their remorse and apology.

“Twalombafye ubwelelo nabanandi. Fukameni guys. Tuli bana benu honourable. Tweleleniko tatwakatale bwekeshapo.”

COMING UP IS THE VERBATIM APOLOGY OF THE JERABOS.

(Abena CHINGOLA)