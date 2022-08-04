Sean Tembo

TOP 10 PRIORITIES OF A SEAN TEMBO PRESIDENCY IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS IN OFFICE

During a question and answer session earlier today, Mr Ian Mutuka Simamba asked me what my top 10 priorities will be in the first 90 days in office as Republican President in 2026. The following was my response:

1. Give interest free business loans of between K5,000 to K30,000 to at least 300,000 Zambians across the country so that they can start or expand their businesses;

2. Reduce Government borrowing from local financial institutions by half, so that banks can be forced to lend to the private sector at affordable rates;

3. Ensure that police cells do not keep suspects for more than 48hrs without either taking them to court or giving them police bond;

4. Ensure that social cash transfer is only given to citizens who are above 70 years old or are disabled. Everyone else who wants Government assistance will be taken to state farms to work for their living. There will be no hand-outs;

5. The public order act will be repealed so that the opposition can campaign freely and share their ideas of how they intend to develop Zambia once in power;

6. Tax holidays that have been given to the mines will be abolished. Zambia will collect her fair share of tax from all mines, whether local or foreign;

7. There will be medicines in each and every health facility. Without excuse.

8. Farmers will be paid their money within 7 days after supplying their crops to FRA;

9. Student loans will be given to all students in all universities and colleges whether public or private. However, recovery systems will be enhanced to ensure that anyone who is educated by Government pays back in full once they are gainfully employed;

10. All those who are plundering national assets through corruption and giving tax holidays to their friends will be held accountable. There will be no sacred cows in the fight against plunder.

///SET 03.08.2022